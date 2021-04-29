Ongoing bear study

Laramie -

Laramie Region wildlife personnel assisted the Trophy Game Section to located black bear dens to swap out VHF collars with GPS collars. The collars will provide information for an ongoing study on harvest vulnerability, and will help establish a baseline population estimate for the Laramie Peak Black Bear Management Unit. In the summer of 2022, snare poles will be erected to collect hair samples from bears for DNA analysis.

- WGFD -