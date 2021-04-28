Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on President Biden’s joint address to Congress

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement after President Joe Biden issued his first address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“President Biden’s American Families Plan prioritizes all the right things for both our country and our state: investing in our children, our families, and our economic future – the very same things we are doing right here in New Mexico. In fact, we are encouraged that the President is prioritizing universal pre-school, free community college, and paid sick leave, just as we are in New Mexico.

“I share our President’s belief that when our working families do better, we all do better, and our country and our state grow stronger. The time has come to move our country and our state forward – more productively, more efficiently and more equitably. Our future is now.

“The President’s plan is an historic and long overdue investment in our country’s working families. From making education more affordable to expanding tax credits that help workers and families; from increasing access to health care to supporting working parents and caregivers; and from combating climate change and jumpstarting our economy so it is stronger than ever before, the American Families Plan gets us on the right path to recovery.

“We all should be very proud of the role our state and so many partners have played in getting the COVID vaccine to so many New Mexicans. Our state’s success has served as a model for the rest of the country and is helping President Biden achieve the incredible goal of 200 million doses in his first 100 days. It has also reminded us of what we New Mexicans can do when we work together.

“On the heels of a successful legislative session providing much-need relief to so many New Mexicans, a nation-leading vaccination program, and a President who has the right vision and plan, we can look forward with confidence that we will as a nation continue to build back better.”