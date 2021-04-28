Gov. Wolf Supports American Families Plan

Governor Tom Wolf praised President Biden’s American Families Plan. Gov. Wolf released the following statement:

“The American Families Plan will break down barriers to success for low- and middle-income families. It will make crucial investments in the American people and pave the way for a sustained and equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My administration has made major investments in education in Pennsylvania, and this plan will build on our successes to help ensure that every student has access to a high-quality, affordable education – one that will set them up for success in life and in the workforce. The American Families Plan invests in pre-K and community college and seeks to make college more affordable for low- and middle-income students.

“The American Families Plan also calls for major investments that will help families thrive, including through providing high-quality child care at a price families can actually afford, establishing a paid family and medical leave program so all workers have access to sick days and paid leave, and improving access to healthy, nutritious food for children and families.

“Much like my budget plan for Pennsylvania this year, the American Families Plan makes these crucial investments at the same time that it extends and expands tax cuts for low- and middle-income individuals and families, by implementing tax reform to close existing loopholes and ensure that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.

“Thank you, President Biden, for putting the needs of working individuals and families first with the American Families Plan. This plan invests in a better future for American families,and will make a big difference for Pennsylvanians.”