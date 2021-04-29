Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s American Families Plan

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement today regarding President Biden’s American Families Plan, an investment in our kids, our families and our economic future:

“Right here in California, our stimulus programs have provided tax relief for small businesses and money in pockets for struggling families, and we’ve expanded child care and made community college free,” said Governor Newsom. “These strategic investments, which are complemented by President Biden’s American Families Plan, will bolster California’s equitable economic recovery and bring us roaring back.”

Here are some of Governor Newsom’s key accomplishments for California’s recovery:

  • Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has sent $500 million to over 40,000 small businesses and nonprofits that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
  • Golden State Stimulus and CalEITC expansion will result in stimulus payments and expanded tax credits for families and individuals.
  • Expanded paid family leave for parents or caretakers of a newborn and those who care for a family member or have a newborn, and expanded paid sick leave in response to COVID-19.
  • Investments in early-childhood and child care worth billions for child care providers who have been impacted by the pandemic and special education programs.
  • More than 29 million vaccines have been administered to Californians and we are consistently seeing the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in the entire country, all of which is leading up to fully reopening the economy by June 15.
  • Free Community College for two years for first-time, full-time students, as well as $100 million in financial aid to low-income students.

 

