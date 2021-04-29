Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,834 in the last 365 days.

Smallzz Tha Razor's EP Titled "More Of Me Drops Globally On 30th April.

Artwork of More of Me - EP

Studio-taken shot of Smallzz Tha Razor with dark shades on

6 tracks loaded Extended Play (EP) by Smallzz Tha Razor drops worldwide on Friday.

PARKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast rising music act, Oluwatoyin Adeyemi Ogunmuyiwa, well known as Smallzz Tha Razor, has always had a passion for music right from his childhood days, and he grew up listening to and nurturing his craft from the musical experience of indigenous music; a reason his creativity is seasoned with deep African roots.

Smallzz Tha Razor has been around in the Nigerian music scene for at least a decade. Started professionally in 2011 as an undergraduate student within the walls of Lagos State University, Ojo Lagos, the rapper has been consistent in dishing out nothing but good music. Being 10 years of undiluted good music, STR as fondly called, is releasing an Extended Play (EP) in Friday 30th of April, 2021.

According to Smallzz Tha Razor, his soon-to-be release project with the designate title: More of Me, an extended play (EP), would be available on all digital streaming platforms from April 30. The six track body of work is a master blend of proper Afro sounds, modern rhythms and most importantly, good music.

A preview of project showed the rapper outdid himself, as he worked with some of the best producers and sound engineers including Daihard, DonnyAce, Taleen, Jaychords and DJ Taf. Notable artists such as Bella Shmurda, Martins and 9ice were also featured on the project.

Visit STR Nation's website and social media pages to stay connected.

STR Nation
MideToolz
+1 240-548-8733
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Smallzz Tha Razor's EP Titled "More Of Me Drops Globally On 30th April.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.