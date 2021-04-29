Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,849 in the last 365 days.

Athenex, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with a $150,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) investors that acquired shares between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021. Investors have until May 3, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Athenex made misleading and false statements to the market. On March 1, 2021, Athenex announced that the FDA had issued a complete response letter for their New Drug Application for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The FDA's CRL cited patient safety risks, as well as uncertainty in relation to primary endpoint results for the objective response rate ("ORR") which may have introduced bias in the blinded clinical review. It was recommended by the FDA that Athenex "conduct a new adequate and well-conducted clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S." The FDA also indicated that the toxicity would require a risk mitigation strategy for the treatment to be approved. Shares of Athenex fell by 55% in one day based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

You just read:

Athenex, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.