Range Resources Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors with $26,000 in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021; click here to submit trade information

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) investors that acquired shares between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021. Investors have until May 3, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, range made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Range had improperly designated the status of their wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; (ii) this subjected Range to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement and investigation, as well as artificially decreased Range’s periodically reported cost estimates to abandon and plug its wells; (iii) Range was the subject of a DEP investigation since sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of their wells; (iv) this investigation would foreseeably and did ultimately lead to Range’s incurring regulatory fines; and (v) Range’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times as a result.

Prior to the close of the trading session on February 10, 2021 the DEP issued a press release announcing the payment of a civil penalty of $294,000 by Range to the agency for violations of the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. The DEP had launched an investigation of Range after finding inaccurate and conflicting information regarding the status of a Range well in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. After subpoenaing Range for information about its wells, DEP found that "between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources' conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again" and that several of the Range’s wells had not been used for "12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status, even though "after 12 consecutive months of no productive, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged." Range ultimately had to plug the wells that had been identified by DEP as having not having a viable future use in order to remediate the issue.

On February 11, 2020 Range’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



