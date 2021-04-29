CN Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 9, 2021, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 27, 2021 via online webcast are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Shauneen Bruder 532,655,670 98.35% 8,918,185 1.65% Julie Godin 539,307,606 99.58% 2,266,347 0.42% Denise Gray 540,764,713 99.85% 809,240 0.15% Justin M. Howell 540,769,677 99.85% 804,276 0.15% The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch 531,341,988 98.11% 10,231,965 1.89% Margaret A. McKenzie 538,825,272 99.49% 2,748,681 0.51% James E. O’Connor 539,210,740 99.56% 2,363,213 0.44% Robert Pace 527,524,511 97.41% 14,049,442 2.59% Robert L. Phillips 514,952,026 95.08% 26,621,543 4.92% Jean-Jacques Ruest 540,175,434 99.74% 1,398,519 0.26% Laura Stein 540,518,832 99.81% 1,055,121 0.19%

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Mr. Pace is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

“On behalf of the CN Board of Directors, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Ms. Denise Gray and Mr. Justin Howell. They are joining the Board of this iconic North American company at a very dynamic and exciting time in our corporate journey and we are all looking forward to the many contributions and insights they will bring to CN. In keeping with CN’s ongoing commitment to ESG leadership, they will contribute valuable perspectives that will enhance CN’s positioning for continued long-term success with a greater focus on diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.“

- Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2021 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions

Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at www.cn.ca/en/investors. The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.