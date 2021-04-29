Jolly Road to Close Beginning May 13 for Roadway Construction in Whitpain Township

King of Prussia, PA – Jolly Road is scheduled to close between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Walnut Street beginning Thursday, May 13, for roadway construction under a project to widen and reconstruct a 2.8-mile section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The full closure will be in place 24/7 through Friday, June 11.

During the closure, Jolly Road motorists will be directed to use U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and Wentz Road. Local access will be maintained for residents in the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Under this U.S. 202 improvement project, PennDOT is reconstructing and widening U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from two lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane from Township Line Road to just south of Morris Road; installing five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions along the entire project area; and building new sidewalks at various locations along the corridor.

Additional improvements include:

Reconstructing five box culverts;

Constructing a sound wall and retaining walls;

Installing new traffic signals, signing and pavement markings;

Performing drainage improvements;

Integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow;

Constructing a wetland mitigation site to compensate for wetlands impact; and

Removing a portion of a breached dam on the Wissahickon Creek to mitigate stream impacts.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

