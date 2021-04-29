Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0375 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on June 16, 2021.



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .