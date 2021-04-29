Hereditary Deafness Market Expected to Rise by a CAGR of 4.09% by 2026, Claims DelveInsight

The Hereditary Deafness market is anticipated to surge due to an increasing prevalence of hearing loss patients and technological advancements.

DelveInsight’s Hereditary Deafness Market and Competitive Insight Report provides the current and forecast market and comprises Hereditary Deafness market trends and key competitors. DelveInsight estimated the market to grow at a high CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Deafness can be transferred from parents to the child and can develop over time during childhood or adulthood. It can be autosomal recessive or dominant, X-linked, or mitochondrial-related . Almost 1% of all human genes are involved in the genetic hearing loss process. One may be born with a hearing loss know as congenital or may acquire it over time. It is estimated that around two-thirds of cases of childhood-onset hearing loss have a genetic cause.

. Almost of all human genes are involved in the genetic hearing loss process. One may be born with a hearing loss know as congenital or may acquire it over time. It is estimated that around two-thirds of cases of childhood-onset hearing loss have a genetic cause. HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant (Advanced Bionics), Cochlear™ Nucleus® system (Cochlear), BONEBRIDGE (MED-EL), Ponto 4 (Oticon Medical), Esteem® osseointegrated active middle ear implant (AMEI) (Envoy Medical), Venus Cochlear implant system (Nurotron Biotechnology) are some of the Hereditary Deafness devices available in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked. Certain Hereditary Deafness emerging devices/therapeutics in the market comprise the Acclaim® Cochlear Implant (Envoy Medical), PIPE-505 (Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc.), DB-OTO (Decibel Therapeutics) and FX-322 (Frequency Therapeutics), among others.

are some of the Hereditary Deafness devices available in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked. Certain emerging devices/therapeutics in the market comprise the and among others. In December 2020, the FDA approved the premarket approval application (PMA) supplement for the Nucleus 24 Cochlear Implant System for expanding the indication to include infants aged 9–12 months with a bilateral, profound sensorineural hearing loss.

for expanding the indication to include infants aged 9–12 months with a bilateral, profound sensorineural hearing loss. In March 2020, Advanced Bionics announced a voluntary recall of the initial version of its HiRes Ultra and Ultra 3D cochlear implant devices due to a decrease in performance experienced by some recipients. The company developed several advances, comprising a new version of the device, to address the issue, and it received regulatory approval in the US and Europe for those improvements. It plans to submit the revisions to other regulatory agencies around the world.

announced a voluntary recall of the initial version of its due to a decrease in performance experienced by some recipients. The company developed several advances, comprising a new version of the device, to address the issue, and it received regulatory approval in the US and Europe for those improvements. It plans to submit the revisions to other regulatory agencies around the world. On June 29, 2020, Envoy Medical® Corporation announced that its fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

announced that its fully implanted was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. In 2020, the FDA approved US MED-EL’s slim and lightweight RONDO 3 Audio Processor for the SYNCHRONY Cochlear Implant System.

slim and lightweight for the In December 2019, Cochlear Limited, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Cochlear Osia 2 System.

Hereditary Deafness Treatment Market

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, about 6,500 U.S. infants born in 2017 were identified early with a permanent hearing loss. The prevalence of congenital hearing loss in 2017 was 1.7 per 1,000 babies screened for hearing loss. As per the study conducted by Romanov et al., the rate of congenitally deaf infants is generally considered to vary from 1 to 3 per 1,000 newborns in developed countries and up to 24 per 1,000 newborns in developing countries due to the higher presence of risk factors.

No drug-based therapy has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hereditary Deafness treatment mainly relies on hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone induction implants and middle ear implants.

The Hereditary Deafness Market is estimated to increase due to advancements in healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, available reimbursement policies in developed countries, the growing population globally, and technological advancements are factors responsible for the growth of the Hereditary Deafness market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Hereditary Deafness Key Players:

Advanced Bionics

Cochlear

MED-EL GmbH

Nurotron Biotechnology

Oticon Medical

Medtronic

Envoy Medical

Sonova

Audina Hearing Instruments

RION

Decibel Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics

Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Hereditary Deafness Background and Overview 2 Hereditary Deafness Company Profiles 3 Hereditary Deafness Competitive Analysis 4 Hereditary Deafness Eligible Patient Pool Analysis (2018–2026) 4.1 Hereditary Deafness in the US 4.2.1 Hereditary Deafness in Germany 4.2.2 Hereditary Deafness in France 4.2.3 Hereditary Deafness in Spain 4.2.4 Hereditary Deafness in Italy 4.2.5 Hereditary Deafness in the UK 4.3 Hereditary Deafness in Japan 5 Hereditary Deafness Market Analysis in the 7MM (2018–2026) 5.1 Hereditary Deafness Market in the US 5.2.1 Hereditary Deafness Market in Germany 5.2.2 Hereditary Deafness Market in France 5.2.3 Hereditary Deafness Market in Italy 5.2.4 Hereditary Deafness Market in Spain 5.2.5 Hereditary Deafness Market in the United Kingdom 5.3 Hereditary Deafness Market Japan 6 Hereditary Deafness Market Drivers and Market Barriers 7 Hereditary Deafness SWOT Analysis





The report offers valuable insight for clients venturing into Hereditary Deafness and acts as the trove of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Hereditary Deafness by giving a descriptive overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. The report has a thorough review of the market containing historical and Hereditary Deafness forecasted market size in 7MM.

DelveInsight’s analysts have prepared this report after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Hereditary Deafness market. Analysis and estimations are done by considering the share of top companies and industry expert viewpoints of Hereditary Deafness and eligible patient pool for Hereditary Deafness.

