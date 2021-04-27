Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,819 in the last 365 days.

Is the Supreme Court indirectly holding up any attempt to empty California’s death row?

The court has so far not rejected any Newsom clemency grants, signing off on 20 of them, including one — commutation of a life-without-parole sentence — just last week.  None of the 20 has involved a death sentence, however.

You just read:

Is the Supreme Court indirectly holding up any attempt to empty California’s death row?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.