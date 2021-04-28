Chief Justice Comments on Revised Immigration Enforcement Policy

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakakuye issued this statement following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) announcement it will curtail immigration enforcement at or near courthouses:

I am immensely gratified that the Department of Homeland Security has directed its enforcement arms to limit civil immigration enforcement actions in or near courthouses. This new immigration policy values the sanctity of our state courthouses, which is why I first asked the DHS to adopt this policy in 2017. More than 95 percent of court cases are heard in state courts and this new policy respects the dignity of our residents who rely on our state court justice systems. --Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Department of Homeland Security's policy change: Link to new policy here