Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,819 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Comments on Revised Immigration Enforcement Policy

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakakuye issued this statement following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) announcement it will curtail immigration enforcement at or near courthouses:

I am immensely gratified that the Department of Homeland Security has directed its enforcement arms to limit civil immigration enforcement actions in or near courthouses. This new immigration policy values the sanctity of our state courthouses, which is why I first asked the DHS to adopt this policy in 2017. More than 95 percent of court cases are heard in state courts and this new policy respects the dignity of our residents who rely on our state court justice systems.

--Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye

 

Department of Homeland Security's policy change: Link to new policy here

You just read:

Chief Justice Comments on Revised Immigration Enforcement Policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.