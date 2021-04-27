Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Biggest surprise for newest California Supreme Court justice is he was the governor's pick

When he was appointed to the California Supreme Court in November, Martin Jenkins became the court’s first openly gay justice, and its fifth African American. And maybe also the justice who was the most surprised to be there.

Biggest surprise for newest California Supreme Court justice is he was the governor's pick

