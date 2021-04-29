STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases findings in Charlotte death investigation

CHARLOTTE, Vermont (Wednesday, April 28, 2021) — The Vermont State Police was informed late Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, that the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has completed its work and determined the cause and manner of death for two Charlotte residents found in Lewis Creek last week.

The cause of death for both Martha Illick, 70, and Terrence Dinnan, 71, was determined to be cold water immersion/drowning. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Investigators learned that the water temperature in Lewis Creek on the day of the incident, April 19, was just above freezing at about 35 degrees. Investigators also learned that Terrence and Martha attempted to help each other and their grandson when their boat overturned in the creek.

The state police investigation into these accidental deaths is closed.

***Update No. 2, 8:10 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021***

The victims are identified as 70-year-old Martha Illick and 71-year-old Terrence Dinnan, both of whom resided on Lewis Creek Road in Charlotte.

***Update No. 1, 7:05 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021***

Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police is releasing additional information about the deaths of two individuals earlier today in Charlotte.

Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Monday from several men who were fishing along Lewis Creek in Charlotte near the covered bridge off Spear Street. They fishermen reported they had discovered two bodies in the water. First responders including the Vermont State Police, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, and the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and confirmed that two adults were deceased in the water near Lewis Creek Road upstream from the bridge. Investigators also learned that a young child was missing. Rescue crews immediately launched a search for the boy, who is 3 ½ years old. After an extensive search of more than an hour, first responders located the child safe inside a vehicle at the nearby home of his grandparents.

Through investigation, the state police learned that the grandparents and their grandson were on a planned outing on a small boat on Lewis Creek when for unknown reasons the boat capsized, sending all three occupants into the water. The child was wearing a life vest, while the adults were not. The child was able to make it to shore and then returned on his own to the vehicle outside the house. He was reunited with his parents at the scene.

Rescue crews recovered the bodies of the adults from the water a short distance downstream of the capsized boat. The remains will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Updates will be provided when new details are available.

***Initial news release, 2:55 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021.

The bodies were discovered around 12:30 p.m. in the creek near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road.

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are on scene, along with fire and rescue crews and other first responders. The investigation is in its earliest stages. There are no indications of any threat to the general public.

No further information is available. The state police PIO is en route to the scene. Updates will be released as the investigation continues.

