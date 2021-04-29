1000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done Sells 1,000 Copies On Amazon.com
1000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done has sold 1,000 copies on Amazon.comHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done (ISBN: 978-1440428944), a book authored by Terry Silverman, has sold 1,000 copies on Amazon.com.
1000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done is a collection of 1,000 of the most horrible, insensitive, senseless, polarizing and wicked things Donald Trump has done and said over the years before and during his presidency. This book hopes to remind you of Trump’s lackluster executive orders, his brazen racism, his islamophobia, disregard for the environment, sexism, egoism, and hatred for low-income Americans.
1000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/1000-Dumbest-Things-Donald-Trump/dp/B08FSGDHYS/
In this easy-to-read book which was published in August 2020, the author, Terry Silverman, lists Donald Trump’s very serious blunders – like his rollbacks on DACA and ObamaCare – and the less serious (yet, equally repulsive) stuff like him like him defending his penis size.
“The book is a reminder for Americans as they prepare to vote in November. I hope the readers find something in this book that makes them angry, makes them despise Trump even more, and makes them go out to vote against him in the November 2020 polls. Trump must not return to the Presidency,” Terry Silverman says.
The book, '1,000 Dumbest Things Donald Trump Has Said And Done’ is now available for sale exclusively on Amazon.com here: https://www.amazon.com/1000-Dumbest-Things-Donald-Trump/dp/B08FSGDHYS/ .
Terry Silverman
Terry Silverman Inc
email us here