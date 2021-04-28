Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:09 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/8gd7-_CAEWM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.