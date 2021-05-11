City of Spencer, Tennessee, Deploys Innovative Technology for Potable Water Leak Detection
Paul Pasko, Electro Scan, Zeda Hillis, J.C. Haley, and Douglas Cole, Spencer Utility, evaluating insertion points for entry into the City's potable water network.
Electro Scan's Machine-Intelligent Multi-Sensor Achieves 3/8" locational accuracy with all leaks expressed in Gallons per Minute.
Electro Scan's Breakthrough Machine-Intelligent Technology Set to Survey 9,000 Feet of Critical Water Transmission Mains
SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sacramento-based Electro Scan, Inc. announced the award of a 9,000-foot potable water pipe inspection project with the City of Spencer, Tennessee. Scheduled for next month, the project will employ the Company's award-winning machine-intelligent multi-sensor leak detection tool for the City's primary 10-inch diameter raw water transmission pipeline, and selected portions of the distribution system currently experiencing excessive Non-Revenue Water (NRW) losses.
— Chuck Hansen, Electro Scan Inc.
Using both its patented DELTA and TRIDENT Multi-Sensor inspection platforms, the Company will evaluate pipeline conditions for these key pipelines. The truck-mounted tethered DELTA probe combines Electro Scan's patented low-voltage conductivity technology with closed-circuit television (CCTV) and acoustic measurements, and will inspect the raw water main.
The manual hand push-reel TRIDENT reel is fitted with low-voltage conductivity and a high-definition self-leveling CCTV camera, and will be used to locate leaks in selected areas around the City.
The City's Utility Department serves over 5,000 residential customers.
Located in Van Buren County, approximately 100 miles southeast of Nashville, Spencer owns and operates over one-hundred (100) miles of distribution mains.
"We are excited to support the City of Spencer with this innovative condition assessment," stated Mackenzie App, Electro Scan's East Coast Field Manager.
"The ability to assess 9,000 feet of critical pipes in just 2-3 days, and provide the inspection data back to the City and its consulting engineer, James C. Hailey & Company, Consulting Engineers (JCH), within minutes is imperative to assessing pipeline conditions," continued App.
In November 2019, Spencer was awarded a grant of over $600,000, authorized under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN).
The WIIN Grant provides much needed assistance for public water systems in under-served, small, and disadvantaged communities to help meet Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requirements.
"The WIIN grant provides the City with funds for planning, design, and related technical assistance in preparation for improvements to the existing water treatment plant and distribution system, as well as addressing long-term water supply considerations to maintain its compliance with the SDWA," explained Nathaniel Green, PE, the City's outside consultant with JCH.
Electro Scan's scope of work involves assessing the oldest section of pipe, installed in 1988, and evaluate its remaining service life. The City's current primary raw water supply is a man-made reservoir. This reservoir is filled from a pipeline that pumps water from the Caney Fork River to the reservoir, where it is stored prior to being directed to the water treatment plant.
"Recent droughts and concerns with source water constituents led to the determination that Spencer should upgrade its emergency raw water source in order to meet the City’s water demand full-time," continued Green.
JCH sought Electro Scan's assistance to use its groundbreaking DELTA condition assessment technology for a critical portion of the existing 10” ductile iron raw water line. Assessment of the existing line may lead to significant savings, as the current assumption is that the entire pipeline will require replacement.
It was recognized that legacy inspection methods would not be able to provide the precise leak location and flow quantification delivered by low-voltage technology, thus allowing targeted point repairs instead of replacing the entire line.
The Electro Scan technology locates pipe leaks to within 3/8 of an inch and reports the leakage rate in gallons per minute (GPM). The low-voltage inspection approach also conforms to the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Manual of Practice #M77, "Condition Assessment of Water Mains."
As with many under served, small, and disadvantaged communities, Spencer experiences excessive NRW losses. In addition to the 10-inch pipe inspection, Electro Scan's TRIDENT, already in use by several British water companies, will be used for selected pipe inspections throughout the town with documented greater-than-expected NRW losses.
The ability for low-voltage conductivity to show where "X marks the spot" is a powerful tool that allows the City to target critical pipe rehabilitation or replacement and reduce unnecessary capital costs.
"We are delighted to help the citizens of Spencer and excited to again collaborate with James C. Hailey & Company to assist another small community in Tennessee to gather critical data that will drive informed actionable decisions, conserve water, and save money," commented Chuck Hansen, Founder and CEO of Electro Scan.
Electro Scan will be supported locally throughout the project by Tim Kazmier and Alex Tweel, with Lenoir, TN-based Kazmier & Associates, Electro Scan's business partner in Tennessee.
