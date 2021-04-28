Lehigh County: Weekend Closures at Intersections of PA 100 with Schantz Road and Penn Drive in Upper Macungie Township

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Schantz Road Between: Grim Road and PA 100 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Eastbound Schantz Road between Grim Road and PA 100, and access to westbound Schantz Road from northbound PA 100, will be closed from 6 PM Friday (April 30) through 6 AM Monday (May 3). Access to westbound Schantz Road from southbound PA 100 will be maintained.

Eastbound Schantz Road traffic wishing to access PA 100 will be directed to use Grim Road and Industrial Boulevard. Traffic wishing to access westbound Schantz Road from northbound PA 100 will be directed to use Industrial Boulevard and Grim Road.

Access to all properties will be maintained. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 4/30/21 Est completion date: 5/3/21 Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Penn Drive Between: PA 100 and Sycamore Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: The only access to or from the western section of Penn Drive will be on PA 100 south. Access to and from PA 100 north to the western section of Penn Drive, or to and from the eastern section of Penn Drive to the western section of Penn Drive (crossing PA 100), and to and from PA 100 south to the eastern section of Penn Drive will be closed from 6 PM Friday (April 30) through 6 AM Monday (May 3).

Traffic wishing to access the western section of Penn Drive from northbound PA 100 or from the eastern section of Penn Drive will be directed to use PA 100 north, Interstate 78 west, and PA 100 south.

Traffic wishing to access PA 100 south from the eastern section of Penn Drive will also be directed to use PA 100 north, Interstate 78 west, and PA 100 south.

Traffic wishing to access PA 100 north from the western section of Penn Drive will be directed to use PA 100 south, Industrial Boulevard, Schantz Road, Olin Way and Penn Drive.

Traffic wishing to access the eastern section of Penn Drive from the western section of Penn Drive will be directed to use PA 100 south, Industrial Boulevard, Schantz Road and Olin Way.

Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 4/30/21 Est completion date: 5/3/21 Will rain cause delays? Yes

A $19.4 million project began in December 2019 and is anticipated to be complete in August 2022. The project will reconstruct the 4-6 lane section of PA 100 from Industrial Boulevard to Main Street/Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

This major project includes roadway reconstruction, storm sewer improvements, water main relocation, curb replacement, milling and overlay of the PA 100/I-78 interchange ramps, upgraded traffic signal equipment, ADA ramp improvements at the intersection of PA 100 and Schantz Road, a new cantilever sign structure at the entrance to the two-lane ramp from PA 100 north to I-78 east, and other miscellaneous construction. This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

