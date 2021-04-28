Mayor Bowser Announces Days and Hours of Walk-Up Vaccination Sites

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Bowser is reminding residents that on Saturday, May 1, the District will transition from using a pre-registration system for vaccinations to the use of 11 walk-up, no appointment needed sites across DC. Currently, walk-up sites are open for DC residents 65 and older, with one site for residents of Wards 7 and 8 who are 18 and older. Beginning Saturday, May 1, the walk-up sites will be open to all DC residents 18 and older.

On Saturday, May 1, when Mayor Bowser is hosting a citywide Day of Action, 10 of the 11 walk-up sites will have special hours. Additionally, on Saturday, May 1, three of the walk-up sites will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; after Saturday, those three sites will use either the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. The schedule for May 1 as well as the normal operating schedule for May can be seen below. Saturday, May 1 will be the last day the Entertainment and Sports Arena is used as a vaccination site; after May 1, vaccinations will be at the RISE Demonstration Center which is also on the St. Elizabeths campus.

When residents go to a walk-up site for their first dose, they will make an appointment to receive their second dose. The walk-up sites should only be used for second doses if an individual has an appointment for a second dose at that site.

The walk-up sites will be in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide. These sites will operate their own scheduling systems, and residents who prefer to make an appointment instead of visiting a walk-up site are encouraged to make an appointment at a pharmacy, clinic, or health care provider. Residents can find information about available vaccines at vaccinefinder.org. Children’s National continues to serve as the vaccination site for DC residents who are 16 and 17 years old, and the Children’s National registration page can be accessed here.

Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

On Saturday, May 1, Mayor Bowser is hosting a Day of Action when volunteers will canvass neighborhoods and help residents make a plan to get their free COVID-19 vaccine. Community members interested in joining the effort and helping neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated should visit bit.ly/dayofactiondc.

St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ward 7 is hosting Faith in the Vaccine clinics today, April 28, and tomorrow, April 29. Emory Fellowship United Methodist Church in Ward 4 is hosting a Faith in the Vaccine clinic on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. And Masjid Muhammad, The Nation’s Mosque, will host Faith in the Vaccine clinics on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

Later today, DC Health will release updated guidance around the use of masks, which will align the District’s guidance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.