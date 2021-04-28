Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NXP Semiconductors and Truist Securities to Present The Evolution of Automotive Processing Teach-In

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Truist Securities will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative Automotive processing solutions. The call will take place on Wednesday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The call will be co-hosted by Henri Ardevol, Executive Vice President and GM of the Automotive Processing group at NXP, and William Stein, Managing Director, at Truist Securities.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register for the event at this link to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days from the NXP investor relations site by at: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cd57943e&confId=28167

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Media:
Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga
jeff.palmer@nxp.com  jacey.zuniga@nxp.com 
+1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP


Primary Logo

