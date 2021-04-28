Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,786 in the last 365 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.5 Million for First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued press releases announcing first quarter 2021 financial results and declaring dividends. The Company reported net income of $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $1.0 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company common stock of $0.17 per share. The dividends will be payable on May 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

A copy of the press releases can be accessed online at –
https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001541119/000154111921000012/sfbc-20210427.htm

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001541119/000154111921000013/sfbc-20210427.htm

Category: Earnings

Media:
Laurie Stewart
President/CEO and Interim Chief Financial Officer
(206) 448-0884 x306

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.5 Million for First Quarter 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.