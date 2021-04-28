Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trean Insurance Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WAYZATA, Minn., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held that day beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The audio webcast is accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.trean.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6780 (international), conference ID# 13718592. Any person interested in listening to the call should dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes before the call.

Replay

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://www.trean.com/ for one year following the call.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@trean.com
(952) 974-2260

Source: Trean Insurance Group, Inc.


Primary Logo

