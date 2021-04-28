NCDOR Will Not Charge Interest for Taxes Due May 17 Under New Law

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today expanded tax relief for individuals and businesses. Under the new law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Roy Cooper, the NCDOR will not charge interest on an underpayment of individual income tax, including partnership tax and estates and trusts tax, from April 15, 2021, through May 17, 2021, on tax returns due to be filed April 15, 2021.

In March, the NCDOR automatically extended the 2020 individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, for individual income tax returns, partnership tax returns, and estate and trust tax returns to mirror the announced deadline change from the Internal Revenue Service. While the NCDOR could waive penalties under the automatic extension, interest would have continued to accrue on any balance due and not paid by April 15, 2021, without the change in law.