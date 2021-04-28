Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Metcalf LLP notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent" or "the Company") (NYSE: EBS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Emergent securities between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you purchased or acquired Emergent securities and would like more information, please contact Safirstein Metcalf LLP at 1-800-221-0015, or email info@SafirsteinMetcalf.com.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Emergent BioSolution’s Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (2) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent BioSolution’s facility led to a string of FDA citations; (3) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements about Emergent BioSolution’s ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

About Safirstein Metcalf LLP

Safirstein Metcalf LLP focuses its practice on shareholder rights. The law firm also practices in the areas of antitrust and consumer protection. All of the Firm’s legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

Safirstein Metcalf LLP

Peter Safirstein, Esq

1345 Avenue of the Americas

2nd Floor

New York, NY 10105

1-800-221-0015



