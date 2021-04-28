CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Trials in Progress Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will present a Trials in Progress poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), to be held in a virtual format from June 4 to 8, 2021.



The Trials in Progress poster presentation will summarize the study design for the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial assessing the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX110™, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T investigational therapy targeting CD19, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Title: A phase 1 dose escalation and cohort expansion study of the safety and efficacy of allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9–engineered T cells (CTX110) in patients (Pts) with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies (CARBON).

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract Number: TPS7570, e-poster

Date and Time: Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET via the ASCO website, https://meetings.asco.org/

About CTX110™

CTX110, a wholly owned program of CRISPR Therapeutics, is a healthy donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T investigational therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19, or CD19. CTX110 is being investigated in the ongoing CARBON trial.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

