Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,721 in the last 365 days.

Kreidler: Deadline is May 6 to comply with emergency rule on credit

April 27, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is reminding insurance companies of the May 6 deadline to file rating plans that comply with his emergency rule to temporarily prohibit the use of consumers' credit scores.   

A Thurston County Superior Court judge on April 23 allowed the emergency rule to remain in effect by denying an insurance industry request for a preliminary injunction. Judge Mary Sue Wilson found that industry associations challenging the rule were unlikely to succeed with their two main arguments that Kreidler lacked “good cause” and had no authority to issue the rule. 

Kreidler issued the emergency rule on March 23

The temporary ban on the use of credit scores for insurance takes effect June 20. To comply, insurers must file rating plans by May 6 for review and approval by Kreidler’s office. To date, approximately 20 insurance companies have filed the required documentation. 

“It’s time for the insurance industry to step up and meet its obligation to policyholders,” Kreidler said. “The financial impacts of the pandemic on individuals and families have only exacerbated the unfairness of the use of credit scores. The industry in Washington should rely on fair factors to determine what they charge for policies. For far too long the industry has subsidized more well-off customers at the expense of those with lower incomes.”

Drivers in Washington with safe records and low credit scores pay 79% more for coverage than those with poor driving records but higher credit scores, according to a study by the Consumer Federation of America

Kreidler said the rule will protect those who are the most hurt financially by the pandemic from being forced to pay even higher premiums. It will also protect those whose will see their credit scores plummet when the federal protections on pandemic credit reporting end.

Approximately 200 companies are licensed to sell policies for auto, homeowner and renters insurance in Washington. 

You just read:

Kreidler: Deadline is May 6 to comply with emergency rule on credit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.