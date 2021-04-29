Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alexander Group Launches Research Opportunity for Media Sales Leaders to Discover New Revenue Mandates

Alexander Group, Inc. opened its new Media Sales Industry Trends Research with a special focus on pure play digital, broadcast, print and radio sectors.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Alexander Group, Inc., a leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, recently opened its new Media Sales Industry Trends Research. With a special focus on pure play digital, broadcast, print and radio sectors, the research will provide the latest industry insights, benchmarks and best practices as they relate to leading-edge trends, commercial roles, growth drivers, investment profiles and sales compensation.

The focus of the research includes five main themes:

1. Capturing the voice of advertisers and agencies to tailor coverage models and increase customer lifetime value
2. Matching product and solutions to the right customer to maximize return
3. Deploying the support and sales roles to the right segments to increase productivity & customer satisfaction, and reduce churn
4. Aligning sales compensation and go-to-market strategy to support growth strategies
5. Professionalizing revenue & sales operations by determining charter, strategic functions, tools and roles

Alexander Group will explore and analyze viewpoints on these topics through executive interviews, along with data submission on sales productivity, roles and coverage, headcount ratios and pay.

Matt Bartels, principal and leader of the firm’s Media Sales practice, stressed that, “This research effort is the most extensive to date that Alexander Group has undertaken. This study provides tremendous insight to our Media Sales community. It has a unique blend of quantitative go-to-market benchmarks and industry perspectives from world’s leading experts. The depth of the benchmarks and the company specific comparison is unparalleled. It’s a great chance to see how you stack up, and where to place your next investments.”

Alexander Group’s Media Sales Industry Trends Research will remain open for the coming months. The study is complimentary, and participants will receive a customized report with industry trends, best practices and benchmarks comparing their company’s summarized data findings to the industry.

All data is confidential and shared only in aggregate. Contact one of Alexander Group’s Media Sales leaders to participate in the research.

About Alexander Group
Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.

