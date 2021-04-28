PennDOT Highlights 2021 Philadelphia Region Construction Season, Highlights More than 200 Projects

​Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today highlighted more than 200 highway and bridge projects anticipated to begin or continue across PennDOT’s five-county District 6 region, spanning Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, during this construction season.

PennDOT, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and the Philadelphia Police also urged motorists to drive cautiously in work zones – for their safety and that of workers – in observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week that runs from April 26-30.

Today’s announcement which highlighted more than $2.4 billion in transportation investments throughout the region this construction season, and includes resurfacing nearly 200 miles of highways and fixing or replacing 45 bridges, was made at the PennDOT Interstate 95 North stockpile in Philadelphia overlooking the I-95/Betsy Ross Bridge ramp construction.

“It is vital that we continue to invest in our aging infrastructure and we look forward to the continued opportunity to improve, strengthen, and secure our vast transportation network in this region in 2021,” said Acting District 6 Executive Mike Rebert. “As a reminder, motorists should use caution in work zones so our crew members can get home safely each day to their family and friends after completing this critical work.”

Notable projects that are expected to be begin this year include:

Bristol Road intersection improvement project in Bucks County ($16.3 million estimate);

Little Washington Road bridge replacement in Chester County ($3.5 million estimate);

Bethel Road roundabout project in Delaware County ($1.2 million estimate);

Route 309 connector project in Montgomery County ($35 million estimate);

U.S. 422 improvement project in Montgomery County ($77 million estimate);

University Avenue bridge replacement/Schuylkill River Trail project in Philadelphia ($48.5 million estimate); and

Interstate 95 ITS enhancement project in Philadelphia ($33.7 million estimate).

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

Two U.S. 1 corridor improvement projects in Bucks County ($207.1 million);

Route 309 pavement preservation project in Bucks County ($54.3 million);

U.S. 30 ITS enhancement project in Chester County ($8.1 million);

Interstate 95 pavement preservation project in Delaware County ($69.1 million);

Three U.S. 202 widening, improvement projects in Montgomery County ($151.2 million);

U.S. 1 Wayne Junction Viaduct rehabilitation project in Philadelphia ($92 million);

Chestnut Street bridges rehabilitation project in Philadelphia ($103.3 million); and

Three mainline Interstate 95 reconstruction projects in Philadelphia ($ 489.3 million).

More information on PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects is available at www.projects.penndot.gov. PennDOT District 6 oversees and maintains 3,553 state highway miles and 2,760 bridges. To see all that District 6 has accomplished and continues to do visit www.penndot.gov/D6Results.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers.

While construction and maintenance workers are on roadways to better the public’s quality of life, PennDOT and safety partners urged motorists to help keep workers and themselves safe by obeying speed limits and avoiding distracted driving.

In 2020, there were 1,412 work zone crashes, statewide, resulting in 15 fatalities. Since 1970, 89 PennDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty statewide.

PennDOT, in partnership with The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania State Police, enacted the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program where cameras were deployed in active work zones in March 2020. Locations are posted on WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov. The program aims to reduce work zone speeds, change driver behavior, and improve work zone safety for workers and motorists. Results have shown that vehicles traveling over the posted work zone speed limit has seen a 16.6 percent reduction since AWSZE began last March.

If you encounter our work zones, please keep the following tips in mind for your safety and the safety of highway workers:

Drive the posted work-zone speed limit;

Avoid distractions, stay off your phone, and give your full attention to the road;

Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers;

Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so;

Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don’t tailgate;

Always buckle up;

Traffic patterns can change rapidly;

When approaching lane closures, move into the open lane as soon as possible;

If driving a large truck or bus, remember you have limited maneuverability, so proceed with caution; and

Slow down.

To learn more about work zone safety and other PennDOT safety initiatives, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety.

