Motivosity Wins a 2021 Top Performer Award in Employee Engagement Software From SourceForge
Motivosity is honored to be recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.LEHI, UTAH, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivosity, a modern employee engagement and recognition software, announces that it has been awarded a Spring Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
To win the Spring 2021 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Motivosity delivers to customers.
“We’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2021 Top Performer Award. Our mission is to make people happier at work and that is truly what we care about. We take a lot of pride in how our software is designed to give the best results for our customers and users.” Says Motivosity’s CEO and Founder, Scott Johnson. “Being named a Top Performer lets us continually know that we are on the right track.”
In addition to being named a Top Performer, Motivosity has also been awarded with the “Customers Love Us” and the “5 Star User Reviews Award.” This is paired with the various awards Motivosity has also received in 2021 from G2 Crowd, Featured Customers, Capterra, Comparably and more.
About Motivosity
The Motivosity platform includes four products that improve people's experiences at work and with managers. With their products, Connect, Recognize, Lead and Listen, they attack the main drivers of employee motivation: being recognized and appreciated at work, feeling connected to your manager and having a strong sense of community. These products can be mixed and matched to accommodate your company needs or size. Learn more at www.motivosity.com
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
