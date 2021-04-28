MissionGO Achieves Critical FAA Milestone, Takes Next Step to Offering Unmanned Aircraft Cargo Delivery

By achieving its latest milestone, MissionGO takes a massive step forward in becoming an unmanned cargo airline servicing healthcare, logistics, and beyond

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, M.D., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO Unmanned Systems announced today that the FAA certification office has approved MissionGO’s MG Velos 100 airworthiness criteria as part of MissionGO’s Type Certificate application, a milestone marking the brand’s next big step in pushing the boundaries of Unmanned Aircraft System capabilities. It is also expected that the FAA will soon be issuing industry guidelines for certification testing. This crucial progress towards Type Certification of the MG Velos 100, manufactured by MissionGO; coupled with the meticulous testing, documentation, and real-world proof that will follow, will advance MissionGO to a new level of operations leveraging its signature safety, reliability, and precision.



“Ultimately, the FAA’s Type Certification approval will qualify us to deliver on possibilities we’ve been preparing for and imagining for years,” said MissionGO Executive Vice President for UAS Cargo Operations Frank Paskiewicz. “Our goal is to be certified to fly precious medical cargo from Point A to Point B with even more speed and efficiency than before, saving time that could literally save lives. Type Certification will be a major milestone in proving we can conduct this important mission in a safe and reliable manner.”

Type Certification coupled with MissionGO’s expected Production and Part 135 Certificates will enable MissionGO to fly more conventional routes through airspace, over people, and eventually beyond visual line of sight. Flights containing critically important cargo, like human organs en route to transplant patients, will be faster and more efficient.

Joining MissionGO in achieving this monumental milestone are strategic partners Velos Rotors, the company’s prime supplier, and AlarisPro . The MissionGO UAS design includes Velos Rotors’ fully redundant and patented UAS components, which are critical in achieving the team’s required level of safety and reliability while simultaneously providing improved performance for the MG Velos 100. AlarisPro’s core capabilities of managing fleets and tracking operations and maintenance down to the component level enable the team to know with confidence the detailed status of the aircraft and how an aircraft will perform, increasing safety, reliability, and efficiency on every flight. This trifecta of UAS experts forms a groundbreaking advantage in the industry.

“To meet the FAA’s airworthiness criteria as part of the Type Certification process is an incredible undertaking,” said Thomas Meyer, AlarisPro’s Director of Commercialization. “As a fully integrated solution that keeps track of all aspects of the flight operations during FAA-required Durability and Reliability (D&R) testing, AlarisPro is the essential tool to efficiently and accurately collect and analyze all data relevant to D&R testing for Type Certification. The ability to correlate and consolidate pilot information, flight logs, and aircraft status down to the component level within one software solution leaves no margin of error and yields almost real-time data generation.” Once the MG Velos 100 is certified and operational, the AlarisPro data will also feed the Instructions for Continued Airworthiness for the aircraft fleet.

“Velos is proud to supply components to the MG Velos 100 Type Certification program,” said Aris Kolokythas, Founder and Director of R&D at Velos Rotors. “This important partnership with MissionGO and AlarisPro will prove that routine UAS cargo transport can be done safely and reliably by the properly designed unmanned helicopter.”

About MissionGO

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems, MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and utilities. The company is led by CEO/Co-Founder Scott Plank and funded by Scott Plank Ventures Impact investments. Learn more at w ww.missio ngo.io

About Velos Rotors

As MissionGO’s prime supplier, Velos is providing component parts to MissionGO’s MG Velos 100 aircraft. The MG Velos 100 redundant component design significantly improves reliability and optimizes performance. Learn more at www.velosuav.com

About AlarisPro

Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro SaaS platform equips UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical safety and reliability data needed to manage and optimize their unmanned systems and subsystems. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve hundreds of UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Connect with AlarisPro online at www.alarispro.com .

