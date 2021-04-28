Medicare Subsidy, Helping Those 65+ to Save on Medicare, Announces Official Launch

Medicare Subsidy officially opens its doors to assist clients 65 years and older with low or fixed income to find more financial stability.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicare Subsidy announces its official launch and is excited to cater to Medicare users by providing resources and support to those who need assistance with navigating the challenging process of qualifying for benefits with ease.

Medicare is made up of four parts, including Part A (insurance for basic hospital care), Part B (insurance for basic medical care), Part C (Medicare Advantage plans), and Part D (Medicare prescription drug plans). Those eligible to sign up for Medicare can do so the year they turn 65. Medicare Subsidy serves clients 65 and older with low or fixed income to find more financial stability and peace through a Medicare Advantage plan while helping to apply for the Low-Income Subsidy and Medicare Extra Help programs which can help provide a reduced or $0 monthly premium along with prescription coverage assistance.

Medicare Advantage is an insurance plan approved by Medicare and issued through a private health insurance company. Medicare’s other three parts, Part A, Part B, and in most cases Part D, can be combined and provided through one Medicare Advantage plan with a network of doctors, HMO, or PPO. Medicare Advantage is seen as an alternate to the traditional Original Medicare option and also Medigap. Medigap is Medicare Supplement Insurance and is not an alternative to Original Medicare, but instead used alongside it.

Medicare Subsidy’s completely consumer-centered services are free of charge. Its aid helps people on Medicare put money back in their wallets by annually saving users thousands of dollars on costs associated with Medicare and prescription drugs, including premiums, deductibles, and copayments. Many of those on Medicare are unaware of the benefits they qualify for or how even to start the process of applying for such benefits. Fortunately, Medicare Subsidy is here to lend a hand as their licensed agents are prepared to answer any and all questions, bring peace of mind and supply the information needed to act on the benefits clients have a right to and deserve.

The recently developed organization’s single and primary goal is defined by protecting Medicare beneficiaries’ well-being for life. Medicare Subsidy takes to heart each individual’s different and unique situations, which helps the company provide those who reach out with the most personalized and comprehensive Medicare coverage options and solutions.

When customers call in or contact Medicare Subsidy for assistance with their Medicare savings, they can expect to go through Medicare Subsidy’s three-step process. Licensed agents will take a moment to understand and break down the client’s needs, review potential savings and discounts, and choose the best plan for each client.

For more information on how Medicare Subsidy can help those on Medicare save thousands annually or to contact a licensed agent, call (866) 327-0148 or visit Medicare-Subsidy.com.

About Medicare Subsidy

Medicare Subsidy is a company that provides resources related to Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug plans. The company works to help people 65 and older with low or fixed income save thousands annually from premiums, deductibles, and copayments. Medicare Subsidy makes the process of qualifying for benefits seamless and straightforward for their clients.