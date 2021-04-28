Authentic Real Estate Team Celebrates Three Consecutive Years of Achievement
Authentic Real Estate Team today revealed that it has achieved growth for the third year in a row—highlighting their position as one of the best real estate company in Orlando. Authentic is a full-service real estate group that works as a team. This group of dedicated professionals has had continuous success, averaging over $1 million in revenue per year for the past three years.
Usually, real estate agents compete with each other, but Authentic has gathered the best in the business to serve its clients. Its unique approach to real estate listings results in more closings at the best prices – better than any other company in Orlando. This is quite different from how typical real estate companies work. Authentic provides specialized services with highly trained experts who focus on targeted aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The firm also provides its own property management company for clients who want an extra level of service.
“Our company has helped over 200 clients close on their preferred real estate deals,” said Tiago Ferreira, Founder and Senior Broker of Authentic Real Estate Team. “We represent Florida residents as well as overseas clients. We have a special place in our hearts for our Canadian and Brazilian customers, known in the industry to be the most prolific international real estate buyers in Florida.”
Authentic is also proud to represent famous clients, including professional soccer players Rafinha, Elber Silva and Borges. The team has found property for celebrities like Ratinho, who has a daily show on SBT and is the father of Ratinho Junior, the current governor of the state of Parana in Brazil.
Authentic takes pride in its quality service. Clients always leave enthusiastic feedback on the website and other review sites, and stay in touch. Many come back and continue to buy more properties. The Authentic team values all its client relationships and aims to be the preferred real estate company serving families, their children and then their grandchildren.
For more information or to talk to an agent, go to authenticorlando.com.
