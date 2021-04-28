Wireless Charging Market Size to Reach USD 19.17 Billion by 2028 | Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices and Rising Smartphone Penetration are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Wireless Charging market include Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless charging market reached a market size of USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing worldwide adoption of wearable devices is expected to augment global wireless charging market growth over the forecast period. Rising smartphone penetration is expected to further boost global wireless charging market growth going ahead. Launch of advanced and high-end smartphones is resulting in rising need for more reliable, safer, and less-contact charging technologies.

Wireless chargers are more convenient and can easily transmit power to a device or system without need to exert pressure on the physical charging port. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Apple Inc. have already begun integrating wireless charging into their flagship smartphone range. Despite the fact that this technology is still undergoing development, various electronics companies are attempting to integrate it into existing product lines. The availability of numerous wireless chargers on the market increases the need for uniformity to achieve high compliance with various devices.

Increasing adoption of wireless charging in industrial applications is expected to accelerate global wireless charging market growth. Wireless charging provides waterproof, airtight, enclosed boards instead of ports, rendering it safe and easier to clean.

However, lower performance than traditional wired charging system and concerns regarding compatibility are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global wireless charging market to some extent during the forecast period.

Increasing utilization of resonance technology in wireless chargers to improve spatial freedom is driving revenue growth of the resonance segment, which is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period.

The healthcare segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing usage of wireless chargers for advanced medical equipment in the healthcare industry.

Factors such as increasing disposable income and shifting preference among consumers towards investing in high-quality consumer electronic devices is resulting in rising demand for consumer electronics and wearable devices in countries in Asia Pacific.

In December 2019, Qualcomm Incorporated collaborated with Integrated Device Technology, Inc., which is a Renesas Electronics Corporation division. The collaboration focuses on designing fully optimized wireless charging systems with a power of up to 30W to be used in premium smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless charging market on the basis of technology, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Radio Frequency Inductive Resonance Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Aerospace Automotive Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



