One of Tampa’s Most Luxurious Condominium High Rises Under Construction Is Topped Off

Noah Breakstone is CEO of BTI Partners, the developer behind Marina Pointe in Tampa.

Construction of Tampa's Marina Pointe, a luxury condo high-rise on Tampa Bay, reaches an important milestone as the housing market heats up.

Inspired by the beauty of the bay, Marina Pointe’s contemporary design will remind owners every day how fortunate they are to live on the water in the majestic Tampa / St. Pete area of Florida.” — Noah Breakstone

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As luxury condo buyers from around the world converge in Tampa, Marina Pointe at Westshore Marina District in South Tampa has officially topped off at 17 stories. This milestone will allow condo buyers to move into their new homes in the sky in the second half of 2022.

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners completed construction of the roof of the tower almost a year after the official groundbreaking in February 2020. The luxury water-inspired high rise was designed to transform South Tampa’s urban living.

“Our first tower’s top-off is an important milestone not only for Marina Pointe, but also for the Tampa luxury residential market,” said BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone. “Marina Pointe is the embodiment of Tampa’s waterfront lifestyle, and that’s what is attracting our purchasers to the Westshore Marina District. Inspired by the beauty of the bay, Marina Pointe’s contemporary design will remind owners every day how fortunate they are to live on the water in the majestic Tampa / St. Pete area of Florida.”

On Friday, general contractor Plaza Construction poured the roof of the 17-story building, which is the first of three towers. The high-rise tower will be home to 113 luxury condominiums and 7 Harbor Homes with mesmerizing views of Tampa Bay and the St. Pete skyline. Marina Pointe is located off Westshore and Gandy Boulevards on Old Tampa Bay across from St. Petersburg and easily accessible from the new Selmon Expressway Extension.

“Plaza is proud to provide its expertise in high-quality construction to Marina Pointe, contributing to the growth of Tampa’s high-rise residential real estate market,” said Plaza Construction Managing Director for Central Florida, Todd Fultz. “We look forward to bringing the nautical-inspired design of the building to life in this first phase.”

Marina Pointe is helping bring some relief to Tampa’s hyper-low-inventory housing market. According to Florida Realtors, the Tampa Bay area’s estimated months’ supply of housing inventory is below one month.

Marina Pointe will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a 24-hour doorman/concierge, a fitness center, an amenity deck overlooking the marina, a resident club with an entertainment room and virtual golf simulator among other amenities. Individual condo unit sizes range from 1,750 to over 4,500 square feet and offer a variety of floor plans, ranging from two to five bedrooms. The residences are priced ranging from the low $800,000s to over $3 million.

Finding inspiration in the breath-taking views of the bay, renowned architect Kobi Karp designed the luxury waterfront condominium to feature expansive open-living areas with up to 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and windows, and oversized balconies with panoramic views of Old Tampa Bay and Downtown St. Pete on the horizon.

Marina Pointe is in the heart of Westshore Marina District, South Tampa’s premier walkable community along Tampa Bay. The award-winning District invites residents to stroll along waterfront trails with unobstructed views of St. Pete. Designed to offer a new quality of life, the Marina Pointe experience features access to a comprehensive array of amenities within the District, including specialty shops, waterfront restaurants, 1.5 miles of urban trails and parks lined with public art, outdoor lifestyle programming, access to watersports, and a brand new, deep-water marina.

Westshore Marina District is also home to several residential projects built by WCI by Lennar, The Related Group and Bainbridge, which have attracted hundreds of residents to a once-dormant waterfront. Once the master-planned community and neighboring residential projects are completed in the next several years, the area will have nearly 2,400 new residences.

Some of the first retail tenants opening at the Westshore Marina District’s 70,000-square-foot town center include: Duckweed Urban Market, Sand Surf Co., Cru Cellars, Crave Spa, Salon Color Bar, DRNK coffee + tea and QWENCH juice bar.

To learn more about Marina Pointe’s luxury condominiums and the all-new marina’s amenities and services, visit the website here.



About BTI Partners

BTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects throughout the sunbelt states.



About Plaza Construction

Plaza Construction is one of the nation’s foremost construction management firms providing clients with a full spectrum of expertise in construction management and support, general contracting, program management, design/build, and consulting services. With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Tampa, Orlando, San Jose and Los Angeles, Plaza Construction, has for more than 34 years, provided construction services for a multitude of commercial and residential properties, retail venues, cultural establishments, government projects, educational institutions, health care facilities, and hotels. Plaza is the recipient of numerous prestigious industry awards, including ENR’s National Best of the Best Project for One Thousand Museum in Miami.

Leading at the forefront of the construction industry, Plaza Construction is heavily invested in programs supporting workplace safety and employee and supplier diversity. In addition, with more than $4 billion in sustainable projects representing every LEED level of achievement, the firm also prioritizes sustainability and innovation in construction materials and management. The company is also well known for its philanthropic endeavors, supporting strides in medical research, cultural, and educational opportunities. Plaza is committed to the highest level of corporate ethics and values. Learn more: https://www.plazaconstruction.com/