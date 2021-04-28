Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Jasper Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the 2700 Block of Jasper Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:31 pm, Seventh District members received a call for sounds of gunshots at the listed location. When units arrived, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.