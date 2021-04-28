New Hampshire 2021-2022 Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Now Set

CONTACT: Jessica Carloni: (603) 868-1095 Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-2461 April 28, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season after considering emailed comments from the sporting community.

The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds allowed in the daily bag. The season dates and bag limits as well as a map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed at www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.

The following are the waterfowl seasons for ducks, mergansers, coots, and Canada geese:

The Northern Zone waterfowl season opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2021.

waterfowl season opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2021. The Inland and Connecticut River Zone waterfowl season opens on October 5 and runs through November 7, and then reopens November 24 through December 19, 2021.

waterfowl season opens on October 5 and runs through November 7, and then reopens November 24 through December 19, 2021. The Coastal Zone waterfowl season opens on October 6 and runs through October 17, and then reopens November 24, 2021, through January 10, 2022.

The sea duck season opens on November 18, 2021, and runs through January 16, 2022, in all coastal waters, rivers, and streams seaward from the first upstream bridge. The daily bag limit for sea ducks is 5 birds, which shall include no more than 4 scoters, 4 eiders, or 4 long-tailed ducks.

To hunt for migratory birds, Granite State residents must have a current Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, or Archery License. All nonresidents must have a Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, Archery, or a Small Game License. No license is required for youth hunters under age 16. However, youth hunters must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. In addition, duck and goose hunters age 16 and older must have a:

NH Migratory Waterfowl License;

National Migratory Bird Harvest Information or “HIP” certification number to hunt ducks, geese, woodcock, and snipe; and a

Federal Duck Stamp with the hunter’s name signed across the face.

The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at many U.S. Post Offices, at Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord, or at the Department’s Region 2 Office in New Hampton. Hunters interested in purchasing their Federal Duck Stamp at the Region 2 Office are advised to call (603) 744-5470 in advance of their visit to verify availability.

HIP permit numbers can be obtained by calling 1-800-207-6183 or by going to the “Buy Your License Online” section of the Fish and Game website at www.huntnh.com to receive a permit number (there is no charge). This number should be written on your valid New Hampshire hunting license. Harvest information from HIP helps Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service make more reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested. Each year, random selections of hunters are asked to complete a voluntary harvest survey.

Hunters are asked to report all banded birds at http://www.reportband.gov. Note that the phone-in reporting method has been discontinued. After you report a band, the U.S. Geological Survey will send a certificate with information about the bird.

For more information on waterfowl hunting in New Hampshire, including a duck identification guide, or to buy licenses and permits online, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl.html.