Leaders to Gather at JV Manufacturing to Discuss the Importance of Family Care Act
We welcome the group of legislative leaders and their fight to make paid family and medical leave available for other Pennsylvania workers.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JV Manufacturing will be the gathering place for a press conference this Saturday, May 1, in which various leaders from the Pittsburgh region will highlight the importance of the Family Care Act for both manufacturing employers and employees.
— Ryan Vecchi
The press conference is set to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will include remarks from Ryan and Melissa Vecchi of JV Manufacturing, Heather Arnet of the Women and Girls Foundation, and local representatives including Rep. Wendi Thomas, Rep. Carrier Lewis DelRosso, Senator Devlin Robinson, and Senator Lindsey Williams along with Chief of Staff, Megan Winters. Once the remarks have concluded, there will be time for questions in addition to a tour of JV Manufacturing’s facility.
The Family Care Act proposes legislation to aid hard-working families and increase job retention through a paid family and medical leave insurance program for all eligible employees in the state of Pennsylvania. Administered by the PA Department of Labor & Industry, the proposed program would allow employees to pay into the state Family and Medical Leave Insurance Fund. Paid family and medical leave benefits would be given to employees in the event of a serious health condition for themselves or a family member, to care for a newborn child, or various qualifying circumstances involving members of the military.
“Melissa and I are proud to host this event and highlight the importance of taking care of our growing workforce. We welcome the group of legislative leaders and their fight to make paid family and medical leave available for other Pennsylvania workers. “ – Ryan Vecchi
For those interested in attending the press conference, the address for the event is JV Manufacturing, Plant 16, 10 Acee Drive Natrona Heights, PA 15065. For any questions, please contact Melissa Vecchi at 724.612.2367.
About JV Manufacturing:
J.V. Manufacturing is a carbide die manufacturer located in Natrona Heights, PA, focused on providing a suite of expertise and specialization in carbide services, including design and engineering, precision surface grinding, jig grinding, EDM, machining, heat treating, die assembly, stamping, and PEM technologies.
Melissa Vecchi
JV Manufacturing
+1 724.612.2367
Vecchi.Melissa@JVMfgCo.com