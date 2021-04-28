Washington DFI Welcomes Riverview Community Bank's Conversion To A Washington Bank Charter

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Riverview Community Bank to the Washington State Commercial Bank Charter by conversion from a Federal Savings Bank, effective April 28, 2021. The bank was previously regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“DFI is committed to supporting Washington’s local communities and fostering a competitive financial services marketplace, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” said DFI Director Charlie Clark. “We welcome Riverview Community Bank to the Washington Charter.” Riverview Community Bank was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. DFI is familiar with the bank and regulates the bank’s subsidiary trust company Riverview Trust Company.

“The conversion of Riverview Community Bank is a testament to the strength, effectiveness, and value of the state-chartered banking system. Riverview Community Bank is a community-focused bank that will benefit from the insight of local regulators whose mission is focused on the economic vitality of the State,” said Roberta Hollinshead DFI Director of Banks. “DFI looks forward to working with the bank to continue to promote safe and sound banking services to the local communities it serves.”