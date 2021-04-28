Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,683 in the last 365 days.

Washington DFI Welcomes Riverview Community Bank's Conversion To A Washington Bank Charter

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Riverview Community Bank to the Washington State Commercial Bank Charter by conversion from a Federal Savings Bank, effective April 28, 2021. The bank was previously regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“DFI is committed to supporting Washington’s local communities and fostering a competitive financial services marketplace, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” said DFI Director Charlie Clark. “We welcome Riverview Community Bank to the Washington Charter.” Riverview Community Bank was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. DFI is familiar with the bank and regulates the bank’s subsidiary trust company Riverview Trust Company.

“The conversion of Riverview Community Bank is a testament to the strength, effectiveness, and value of the state-chartered banking system. Riverview Community Bank is a community-focused bank that will benefit from the insight of local regulators whose mission is focused on the economic vitality of the State,” said Roberta Hollinshead DFI Director of Banks. “DFI looks forward to working with the bank to continue to promote safe and sound banking services to the local communities it serves.”

You just read:

Washington DFI Welcomes Riverview Community Bank's Conversion To A Washington Bank Charter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.