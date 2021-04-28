Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing Project Resumes on U.S. Highway 14 East of Pierre

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin on Monday, May 3, 2021, on a crack, seat, and resurfacing project on U.S. 14 east of Pierre in Hughes County. 

As weather conditions allow, the contractor will begin to crack and seat the concrete section from points 6 miles to 12 miles east of Pierre on Highway 14. The crack, seat and asphalt resurfacing of the cracked section will be completed concurrently to minimize traffic delays for the traveling public.   

During the operation, the traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.  Travelers can expect delays during the project.  Motorists are asked to be alert to the construction activity in this area and be prepared to stop as needed. The contractor anticipates completing all operations, including the asphalt paving, by the end of May.

The contractor on this $4.3 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, Minnesota.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

###

Resurfacing Project Resumes on U.S. Highway 14 East of Pierre

