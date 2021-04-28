Adam Slatniske Discusses the Benefits of Boating
Adam Slatniske, New Windsor, Maryland Resident Discusses the Benefits of BoatingNEW WINDSOR, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re on a sailboat, a motorboat, or a canoe, boating is a fun and relaxing recreational activity that gets you outside! And that makes boating good for your physical and mental health, says Adam Slatniske. Check out the benefits of boating below, and see if it’s time for you to climb aboard and ship out for a while!
Unplug While You’re On the Water Says Adam Slatniske
Water and electronics don’t mix, so while you’re on your boating adventure, put away your screens for a little while! Blue light - like the light from your phone and computer screens - can mess up your natural circadian rhythms and make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep. Spending time in natural light can help counteract those negative effects and put you more in touch with nature’s natural sleep cycle.
It’s also important to get away from the chaos and stress of the modern world every once in a while. Staying plugged in 24/7 can cause serious burnout and symptoms of insomnia, stress, and depression. Boating is a great way to get outside and away from your problems for a bit, says Adam Slatniske.
Get Your Vitamin D on the Water!
People used to be outside for at least 8 hours a day. As our civilizations evolved from agrarian to industrial, that started to change and we spent more and more time inside. Now, vitamin D deficiency is much more common than it used to be, says Adam Slatniske. Vitamin D regulates your calcium and phosphate levels. These are nutrients that keep your muscles, bones, and teeth healthy.
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to rickets and other bone deformities and problems. It can also contribute to osteoporosis, especially in women. It is estimated that 1 billion people across the world currently suffer from vitamin D deficiency. And while you can et some vitamin D from your diet, the best source is actually the sun. So be sure to wear your sunscreen and be responsible, but spending more time on your boat in the open air with the sun shining down is good for you - down to your bones!
Boating Keeps You Active
Floating on the water sounds like a leisure activity more than a workout - and that can be true admits Adam Slatniske. But the lifestyle that accompanies boating is usually anything but sedentary. Even if you don’t count loading the boat up and launching it in the water, boating can be very active. Usually, you’re boating to do something - swimming, water skiing, wakeboarding, snorkeling, fishing - all of which are excellent exercise! So stay fit and have fun out on the water!
