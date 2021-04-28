City of Green Lake receives $250,000 state grant to support redevelopment of hotel and resort

WEDC investment to help fund reopening of the Heidel House

MADISON, WI. APRIL 28, 2021 – The City of Green Lake is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help renovate and reopen the Heidel House Hotel and Resort located in Green Lake.

The Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support substantial redevelopment of the interior buildings to reopen the hotel and resort, which has been closed since May 2019.

“A vibrant downtown is crucial to a city’s overall economic health and its quality of life, which is why one of WEDC’s top priorities is to support communities throughout the state as they invest in improving their business districts,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This project will not only bring new jobs to the city but will also bring more visitors to enjoy the many amenities Green Lake has to offer.”

The city is working with Green Lake Hotel Group LLC, which purchased the 18-acre property in 2020. Interior renovations to be done include the hotel public and common spaces, restaurants and guest rooms. The hotel will have two bars and two restaurants, an indoor pool, fitness center, game room, gift shop, business center and conference facilities. The project is expected to be completed in the spring, with opening in June 2021.

Guest rooms will have new bathrooms, flooring, window treatments and furniture. Restaurants will include added space, a new lobby, a bar and new flooring. The hotel will be franchised as the Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center under the Ascend Collection by Choice Hotels International, and the new resort will employ an estimated 48 people.

“The Heidel House Hotel and Resort has always been a magnet for the Green Lake community,” said state Sen. Joan Ballweg. “Congratulations to the investors, city council, local officials and Mayor Radis for their work on reinvigorating this local gem.”

“I am proud to hear that the City of Green Lake is being awarded a $250,000 CDI Grant from the WEDC,” said state Rep. Alex Dallman. “The size of this grant is a testament to the financial impact that the Heidel House Hotel and Resort has on our local economy and surrounding communities. This major investment is proof that the State of Wisconsin believes in Green Lake, our tourism industry, and our local leadership.”

Heidel House was originally built in 1890 as a private estate, and in 1950 it became Heidel House Resort, serving locals and tourists in Green Lake for over 70 years. The hotel offers a total of 115 rooms with outdoor amenities including a pool, recreation areas, docks and direct access to Green Lake.

WEDC’s CDI Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need and use of sustainable downtown development practices.

From the program’s inception in 2013 through Sept. 30, 2020, WEDC awarded nearly $26.7 million in CDI Grants to 87 communities for projects expected to generate more than $446 million in capital investments statewide.