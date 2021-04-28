Government, Tech CMO Stephanie Ambrose Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional CMOs

Ambrose boasts certification in data analytics and specialized experience working with companies doing business with government clients

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than two decades, Stephanie Ambrose has built a track record on delivering a custom-developed mix of strategies and programs to help government and private industry clients capture new customers. Now, Ambrose has brought her unique brand of marketing insights to Chief Outsiders, where she is the latest CMO to join the nation’s preeminent provider of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

Ambrose joins the more than 80 other part-time CMOs who are available for fractional engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Ambrose works with technology and professional services firms to help increase existing customer spending, enter new markets, and bring new products and services to market.

Among Ambrose’s marketing wins: While serving as VP of Business Development at Serco, she increased Federal civilian sales by 50 percent, boosting Serco’s income from federal civilian government sales to 60 percent while establishing a $4 billion pipeline. Also, as VP of Marketing and External Communications at technology and professional services concern ASRC Federal, Ambrose built and implemented a new corporate brand strategy that led to an 80 percent increase in web traffic and a 328 percent increase of total users YoY in the first three months after the launch of the rebrand.

“Stephanie is a proven performer, mentor, and implementor,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast Team. “She is quick to identify the highest potential growth opportunities and to deliver the programs that drive top-line growth and bottom-line profitability.”

Ambrose earned her B.S. in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com