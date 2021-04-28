Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SureCrypto Announces the Commencement of Its Presale

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureCrypto, the first multi blockchain asset management protocol on the Binance Smart Chain, announces the commencement of its Presale. The goal of the project with which its token is built on the Binance Smart chain is centered on using multiple chain protocols to ensure high scalability and interoperability between blockchains and its users by enabling data sharing between blockchains.

Founded by a team of strong experts in the Blockchain industry, the CEO, Victor Kaycee believes that there’s still a lot of untapped opportunity in this space considering the fact that the SURE TOKEN is at its core a community governed token.

As a community governed project, they provide an enabling platform for users to influence decisions concerning the project and influence features to shape the future of the protocol.

According to Glory Lucas, a co-founder and Head of Marketing for the SureCrypto project, a key part of the SureCrypto Ecosystem is the Community reward system. He explains this as a system that is built to reward the SURE DAO and the SureCrypto community at large, for their loyalty and commitment to the project.

The SureCrypto Presale commenced on the 26th of April 2021 and is going to run for a maximum of 10 days. Investors will be able to buy the SURE TOKEN with as little as $10. The team is making sure that nobody is left out.

The SURE TOKEN pegged at $0.1 / 1 SURE will be sold at a discounted price of upto 40% before the commencement of an IFO on Pancakeswap which they already applied for. To Buy SURE, please click here.

Media contact

Company: SureCrypto

Contact: Media Team

Email: info@SureCrypto.io

Website: https://SureCrypto.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SureCrypto_Group

SOURCE: SureCrypto

 


