Merritt Properties Expands in Owings Mills with 30-Acre Mixed-Use Business Park

Baltimore, Md., April 28, 2021 -- Merritt Properties announced today that it has started construction on Red Run Commerce Center in Owings Mills. Located at the intersection of Dolfield Boulevard and Red Run Boulevard, Red Run Commerce Center will be comprised of five flex/light industrial buildings, two in-line retail buildings or pad sites, and a 5,000-square-foot High's convenience store. Initial site development for the first phase of construction will be complete in July.

“Home to many of the region’s prominent businesses, Owings Mills is a major employment center, and we are excited to contribute to the area’s economic growth with this development,” said Scott Dorsey, chief executive officer of Merritt Companies. “The location offers many competitive advantages, including a skilled and motivated workforce, convenient access to I-795 and the Baltimore Beltway, and large-scale retail developments.”

This marks High’s 55th convenience store in the Mid-Atlantic region. The location will serve as the brand’s new flagship store, featuring their latest technology and products to delight all customers. The site will have 12 fueling points, a state-of-the-art car wash bay, and a large vacuuming area outside. The 5,000-square-foot store will showcase a wide variety of High’s signature items, including hand-breaded chicken, hand-made pizza, hand-dipped ice cream and an expanded area for hot and cold dispensed beverages.

“We are looking forward to providing the highest level of customer service to the surrounding area,” said Brad Chivington, general manager and senior vice president of High’s. “Serving our communities and making sure that our customers have a clean and inviting place to shop at is our number one priority.”

Merritt owns 790,000 square feet throughout the growing Owings Mills business district, which consists of 372,000 square feet of flex/light industrial and 417,000 square feet of single and multi-story office. Merritt’s office portfolio is currently 96 percent occupied and the flex/light industrial portfolio is 91 percent occupied.

With the regional surge in demand for light industrial space, Red Run Commerce Center has been designed to accommodate up to 215,000 square feet of space for small to mid-sized businesses that are seeking space for office and manufacturing or storage requirements.

“We are excited to see Merritt Properties’ continued investment into the progression and success of Baltimore County’s growing business community,” said Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development director Leonard Howie. “This new project marks another step forward in Owings Mills’ transformative development into a vibrant hub for commercial business.”

Construction of Red Run Commerce Center will be managed by Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Companies.

