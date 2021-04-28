New Mississippi Lottery Draw-Style Game Starts Today

Inaugural Mississippi Match 5 drawing tomorrow– April 29

JACKSON, MISS. – Sales begin today for Mississippi Match-5 an in-state lottery game, with drawings three nights each week and a starting jackpot of $50,000*.

Winning numbers will be drawn Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and if no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows. The first drawing will occur Thursday, April 29.

Players choose five numbers (from 1-35) or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can select the Multiplier feature to increase non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. Prizes may be won by matching some or all of the numbers drawn and range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

Players may redeem winning tickets under $600 at approved retailers, by mail, or at MLC headquarters in Flowood. Prizes ranging from $600 to $99,999 may be claimed by mail or at MLC Headquarters. Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at MLC Headquarters.

*Starting jackpot may change based on sales.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

