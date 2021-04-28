Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings, Share Repurchase and Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/27/2021 Close: $43.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,575,000 or $1.38 per common share compared to $1,109,000 or $0.98 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3,655,000 compared to $3,639,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $165,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,917,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $774,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,570,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $3,067,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $5,096,000 or $4.46 per common share compared to $3,612,000 or $3.17 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $11,089,000 compared to $10,540,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $495,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $5,713,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2,830,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $10,255,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $8,996,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 12.00% and 13.12%, respectively, compared to 9.85% and 10.36% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.36% and 1.44%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 1.14%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.45% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,187,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.85% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $480,837,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,179,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2021.

The Corporation also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved plans to continue the stock repurchase program for its outstanding stock. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time. Repurchases may begin as early as May 1, 2021.

“With our continued strong financial performance, it is appropriate to reward our shareholders for their support and confidence in the Company,” said President and CEO Roger K. Cromer. “Our excess capital still affords us the flexibility to strategically grow our business.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and nine Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  March 31 June 30
    2021     2020  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,825,761   $ 6,084,611  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   41,908,419     30,077,626  
Cash and cash equivalents   47,734,180     36,162,237  
     
Securities available for sale   116,138,400     86,147,475  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,296,448 at    
March 31, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020   289,424,448     303,102,891  
Loans held for sale   2,203,417     10,876,733  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   1,971,414     2,281,588  
Premises and equipment, net   9,113,259     9,338,832  
Mortgage servicing rights   991,968     731,190  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,383,989     9,159,293  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   183,103     145,782  
Other assets   1,016,833     1,101,841  
Total assets $ 480,837,409   $ 461,724,260  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 53,965,966   $ 42,014,196  
Interest-bearing   370,437,144     366,527,945  
Total deposits   424,403,110     408,542,141  
     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,255,104     3,984,019  
Total liabilities   428,658,214     412,526,160  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,142,690 - March 31, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,757,704     9,826,124  
Retained earnings   51,899,495     47,660,175  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,220,423     3,634,798  
Treasury stock, at cost: 693,638 shares at March 31, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020   (11,716,790 )   (11,941,360 )
Total shareholders' equity   52,179,195     49,198,100  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 480,837,409   $ 461,724,260  
             


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
  Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $ 3,347,999   $ 3,783,885   $ 10,512,304   $ 11,173,081  
Taxable securities   340,065     357,866     994,577     1,042,224  
Tax exempt securities   419,231     313,098     1,209,159     938,957  
Other   6,281     66,667     23,790     233,454  
Total interest and dividend income   4,113,576     4,521,516     12,739,830     13,387,716  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   458,636     873,790     1,651,282     2,818,437  
Borrowings   -     9,156     -     29,434  
Total interest expense   458,636     882,946     1,651,282     2,847,871  
         
Net interest income   3,654,940     3,638,570     11,088,548     10,539,845  
         
Provision for loan losses   165,000     75,000     495,000     200,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for        
loan losses   3,489,940     3,563,570     10,593,548     10,339,845  
         
Noninterest income:        
Net gains on sales of securities   -     (4,286 )   98,467     (4,545 )
Net gains on sales of loans   1,006,539     248,353     3,215,381     605,711  
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   -     -     9,204     -  
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   (16,963 )   (25,433 )   (23,498 )   (20,868 )
Commission income   344,053     275,209     915,456     865,022  
Service charges and fees   238,602     30,911     533,440     548,581  
Earnings on life insurance   74,875     73,164     224,695     217,829  
Other   270,216     176,116     739,662     618,655  
Total noninterest income   1,917,322     774,034     5,712,807     2,830,385  
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits   1,534,134     1,679,223     5,009,601     4,839,853  
Occupancy and equipment   350,158     288,123     1,014,617     872,698  
Professional   553,813     130,038     707,007     418,676  
Marketing   105,096     95,689     327,689     295,594  
Deposit insurance premium   33,000     -     99,000     38,939  
Regulatory assessment   9,515     10,141     28,117     28,048  
Correspondent bank charges   17,967     19,455     52,630     59,078  
Data processing   400,609     369,857     1,221,879     1,031,253  
Printing, postage and supplies   62,358     76,661     229,854     214,175  
Expense on life insurance   20,611     14,895     52,309     44,684  
Contribution expense   32,340     15,977     59,615     34,980  
Expense on REO   5,018     9,010     13,057     29,682  
Other   445,260     358,109     1,440,008     1,087,865  
Total noninterest expense   3,569,879     3,067,178     10,255,383     8,995,525  
         
Income before income taxes   1,837,383     1,270,426     6,050,972     4,174,705  
         
Income tax expense   262,145     161,312     954,632     562,524  
         
Net income $ 1,575,238   $ 1,109,114   $ 5,096,340   $ 3,612,181  
                         


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
    Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 1.38   $ 0.98   $ 4.46   $ 3.17  
Diluted earnings $ 1.38   $ 0.98   $ 4.46   $ 3.17  
Dividends paid $ 0.25   $ 0.23   $ 0.75   $ 0.69  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,142,690     1,137,906     1,142,690     1,140,049  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,142,690     1,129,394     1,142,690     1,129,394  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.37 %   3.69 %   3.35 %   3.57 %
Return on average assets ***   1.36 %   1.05 %   1.44 %   1.14 %
Return on average common equity ***   12.00 %   9.85 %   13.12 %   10.36 %
           
    March 31 June 30    
      2021     2020      
Nonperforming assets * $ 3,187,345   $ 3,550,611      
Repossessed assets $ 183,103   $ 145,782      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
*** Annualized        


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185       


