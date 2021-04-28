Corel Announces Connie Chen as Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- Previously serving as General Counsel and SVP, Legal and Business Development of OpenTable, Chen oversees Corel’s legal affairs and regulatory compliance worldwide.



SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation today announces the appointment of Connie Chen as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Chen joins Corel from OpenTable and brings extensive experience in structuring transactions, product counseling, litigation, M&A and regulatory matters.

“Connie is a valuable addition to the Corel leadership team and I know we will benefit greatly from her insights, system-level thinking and structured approach,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “Working with Connie at OpenTable, I was consistently impressed by her ability to build high-performing teams and create optimal environments where business and people succeed. She is a true partner who will deliver huge value across all aspects of our organization.”

“This is an exciting time for Corel as the company delivers on its next chapter of growth under Christa’s leadership and with support from KKR. Serving more than 90 million knowledge workers around the world, Corel’s impressive portfolio enables businesses to create, connect and thrive during these remarkable and unprecedented times,” said Connie Chen, Chief Legal Officer of Corel. “I am thrilled to be part of the Corel team as we develop new solutions and processes that will enable our customers and our company to work even faster and more effectively, together.”

Biography: Connie Chen, Chief Legal Officer, Corel

Connie Chen serves as Corel’s Chief Legal Officer, overseeing all legal affairs and regulatory compliance worldwide. Working with a variety of growth and technology companies over her career, Connie brings extensive experience in structuring transactions, product counseling, litigation, M&A and regulatory matters.

Connie joined Corel in 2021. Previously, she served as General Counsel and SVP, Legal and Business Development of OpenTable, leading the global teams responsible for the company’s legal, fraud, risk, compliance and business development matters. Prior to her time at OpenTable, Connie spent seven years at Latham & Watkins LLP, where she advised public and private companies, venture capital firms, investment banks and private equity funds regarding a wide range of matters, including IPOs and other financing transactions, M&A, corporate governance, employee benefits, intellectual property and SEC compliance.

Connie holds a JD from Stanford Law School, as well as a BS in Symbolic Systems and a BA in Economics from Stanford University.

Corel products enable more than 90 million connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

Corel’s creative, productivity, and virtualization solutions leverage the latest in technology to empower knowledge workers. Parallels® solutions, including Parallels® Desktop for Chrome OS, enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in MindManager® and CorelDRAW® streamline the sharing of ideas in a world that forces them to work apart. Creative brands including Painter®, PaintShop® Pro, Pinnacle™ and VideoStudio® offer customers powerful tools to communicate effectively through art, photo and video. While WinZip® encryption, file management, and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network, or the cloud.

