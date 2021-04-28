Global Blockchain in Retail Market Is Expected to Reach $11.18 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety, rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions, and upsurge in transactions transparency drive the growth of the global blockchain in retail market. Based on component, the platform segment held the major share in 2018. By region, on the other hand, the market across North America garnered the highest share in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blockchain in retail market was estimated at $83.00 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $11.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 84.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety, rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions, and upsurge in transactions transparency drive the growth of the global blockchain in retail market. On the other hand, the scarcity of skilled experts restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapid change in retail sector and international trade is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

FREE | Request Sample is Available @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2986

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of several retail outlets across the world, which in turn decreased the demand for blockchain technology in the retail sector.

However, the global blockchain in retail market is expected to revive post pandemic, as the technology comes with the potential to provide on-time delivery, real-time information, and record-time service for retailers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the blockchain in retail market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2986

The global blockchain in retail market is analyzed across component, application, organization size, and region. Based on component, the platform segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. Simultaneously, the services segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 89.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the payments & smart contracts segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the loyalty and rewards management segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 97.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 92.0% from 2019 to 2026. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global blockchain in retail market report include Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2986

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter