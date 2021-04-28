Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,670 in the last 365 days.

POP! By SNOWDAY Offers Technicolor Adventure In May 15 Return To Galleria Dallas

Escape to a fantasyland playground with 24+ explorable spaces and countless surprises around every corner!

A fully-immersive and truly unforgettable experience, POP! features unique photo opportunities for guests to have fun, strike a pose, and snap a picture - including 7 extra-special photo moments with integrated cameras and lighting.

SNOWDAY is back with a POP! Dallasites and tourists alike can expect tons of color, exciting art and most importantly: never-ending fun when SNOWDAY DALLAS, the popular holiday immersive experience returns to Galleria Dallas with a summertime rendition of

10,000-Foot Instagrammable Exhibit Offers COVID-Safe Photo Memories for All Ages

SNOWDAY was so well received within the Dallas community during the holidays that it only made sense to bring the experience back, this time, with a colorful twist that’s perfect for summer.”
— Scot Redman
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNOWDAY is back with a POP! Dallasites and tourists alike can expect tons of color, exciting art and most importantly: never-ending fun when SNOWDAY DALLAS, the popular holiday immersive experience returns to Galleria Dallas with a summertime rendition of POP!, open daily from Saturday, May 15 - Monday, September 6, 2021.

Set inside a 10,000 square-foot space, each of POP!’s 24+ explorable, themed photo opportunities is a surprise for all ages, offering both new memories and nostalgic moments. From a lobby designed to mimic a New York City bodega to the POP’o’MATIC 1970s laundromat to a secret garden, all images taken inside the exhibit are professionally processed and sent directly to attendees’ phones, ready to share with family, friends or across social media within minutes. Hard copy prints are also available inside the gift shop.

“SNOWDAY was so well received within the Dallas community during the holidays that it only made sense to bring the experience back, this time, with a colorful twist that’s perfect for summer and reflective of our amazing guests,” said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY DALLAS team member. “Safety is our top priority, and we want to make sure to offer a comfortable exhibit for all without compromising fun.”

POP! by SNOWDAY will be located on Level One inside Galleria Dallas, adjacent to Grand Lux Café. In addition to required face masks (except during photos), all photo booths will be touchless with adequate distance between each group. High-frequency cleanings will also continue to be implemented. POP! will be open Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm and Sundays, 11am-7pm. Tickets will start at $8 for children and $22 for adults, with those 3 and under free.

About Galleria Dallas
Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy’s, the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, the Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 19 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit www.galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.

---
Media Contact:
Scot Redman
214-995-0395
scot@motusbooth.com

Scot Redman
POP! by SNOWDAY
+1 214-995-0395
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

POP! By SNOWDAY Offers Technicolor Adventure In May 15 Return To Galleria Dallas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.